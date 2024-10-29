News & Insights

Vicinity Centres Gains Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

October 29, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong support for key agenda items such as director re-elections and equity grants. The results reflect a solid backing from shareholders, demonstrating confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome is likely to interest investors watching the company’s performance and future plans.

