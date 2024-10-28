News & Insights

Vicinity Centres AGM Highlights Performance and Leadership

October 28, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres’ 2024 Annual General Meeting is underway, with Chairman Trevor Gerber and CEO Peter Huddle providing insights into the company’s performance over the past financial year. The meeting, held in a hybrid format, allows stakeholders to join in person or online, highlighting Vicinity’s commitment to accessibility and transparency. Additionally, Angus McNaughton, a notable past CEO, is seeking election, which could signal strategic shifts for the company.

