VICI Properties to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

VICI Properties Inc. VICI is slated to report third-quarter 2025 earnings results on Oct. 30, after the closing bell. Its quarterly results are expected to exhibit growth in revenues and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this New York-based experiential REIT, which owns the portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, reported an AFFO per share of 60 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Over the preceding four quarters, the company’s AFFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on one occasion and met in the remaining quarters, the average surprise being 0.45%. This is depicted in the graph below:

VICI Properties Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VICI Properties Inc. price-eps-surprise | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

Factors at Play and Projections for VICI

In the third quarter, VICI Properties' performance is expected to have benefited from its strong partnerships with top-tier experiential operators. The long-term triple-net leases with these operators are likely to have contributed to stable revenue generation during the quarter, supporting its top-line growth.

Moreover, VICI Properties has diversified its portfolio beyond gaming, which includes investments in other non-gaming experiential assets like Chelsea Piers and Bowlero. Its ability to execute growth strategies effectively demonstrates strong management and positions the company for sustained success, yielding revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.00 billion, which suggests growth of 3.99% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for income from sales-type leases is currently pegged at $530.52 million, which indicates an increase from $518.69 million in the year-ago quarter.

Income from lease financing receivables and loans stands at $439.41 million, up from $419.12 million in the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from golf operations stands at $8.49 million, up from $7.55 million reported in the year-ago period.

The consensus mark for other income currently stands at $19.51 million, up from $19.32 million in the prior-year period.

The company’s activities during the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly AFFO per share has remained unchanged at 59 cents for more than three months. However, the figure indicates growth of 3.51% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for VICI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of AFFO per share for VICI Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an AFFO beat, which is not the case here.

VICI Properties currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT sector — Ventas VTR and Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT— that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Ventas, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Oct. 29, has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Federal Realty, slated to release quarterly numbers on Oct. 31, has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.