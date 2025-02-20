VICI Properties Q4 FFO Declines

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), Thursday announced a decline in its fourth-quarter funds from operations to $614.6 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $747.8 million or $0.72 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders was $601.3 million or $.57 per share for the quarter, compared to $570.4 million or $0.55 per share in the prior year.

Earnings stood at $614.6 million for the quarter, or $0.58 per share, compared to $747.8 million, or $0.72 per share last year.

Total revenues rose 4.7 percent, to $976.1 million from $931.9 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, VICI expects adjusted FFO in the range of $2.455 billion or $2.32 a share, to $2.485 billion or $2.35 a share in full year 2025.

