VICI Properties price target raised to $35 from $34 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain raised the firm’s price target on VICI Properties (VICI) to $35 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. VICI’s Q3 results contained few surprises and management took measures to shore up the balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains positive on the portfolio quality, durability of cash flows, liquidity and accretive investment strategy, and shares trade in line with broader net-lease REITs, the firm says.
