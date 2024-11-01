News & Insights

VICI Properties price target raised to $35 from $34 at JMP Securities

November 01, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

JMP Securities analyst Mitch Germain raised the firm’s price target on VICI Properties (VICI) to $35 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. VICI’s Q3 results contained few surprises and management took measures to shore up the balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains positive on the portfolio quality, durability of cash flows, liquidity and accretive investment strategy, and shares trade in line with broader net-lease REITs, the firm says.

