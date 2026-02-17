VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) was up +1.91% at $29.86. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 25, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.6, reflecting a 5.26% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, up 4.08% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.87% and +4.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, VICI Properties Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.98.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

