VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $28.85, marking a +2.85% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2026. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.6 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating a 4.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.37 per share and a revenue of $4.01 billion, representing changes of +4.87% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. At present, VICI Properties Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VICI Properties Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.43.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

