VICI PROPERTIES INC. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - VICI PROPERTIES INC. (VICI) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $604.76 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $614.59 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.01 billion from $976.05 million last year.

VICI PROPERTIES INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

