VICI Properties Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $33.9 billion, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. The company is set to report its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 30, after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VICI to report an AFFO of $0.57 per share, up 1.8% from $0.56 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters. Its AFFO of $0.57 in the recent quarter successfully met the analysts’ expectations.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect VICI to report an AFFO of $2.33, up 3.1% from $2.26 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its AFFO is expected to grow 3% year-over-year to $2.40.

Over the past year, VICI shares have surged 18.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.4% gains and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 10.5% rally over the same time frame.

Shares of VICI surged marginally following its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 20. The company reported a 4.7% year-over-year increase in its revenue to $976.1 million, which surpassed the consensus estimate, driven by solid leasing activity and new financing engagements. Additionally, VICI announced a new $300 million strategic investment in the high-profile One Beverly Hills project, expanding its presence in the luxury experiential sector.

The consensus opinion on VICI stock is highly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 22 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $35.96 indicates a 12.2% upside potential from current price levels.

