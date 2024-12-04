Viceroy Research says ‘something seriously wrong’ at Globe Life’s AIL

In a recently published report, Viceroy Research says that “something is seriously wrong” at Globe Life’s (GL) at American Income Life Insurance. “The evidence is everywhere. Empty offices, disconnected phones, furniture fire sales, and no word from management.” According to the report, several major AIL agencies appear to have shuttered their operations in early November 2024. “It should be obvious how having no physical office and no phone line might impact on a business model based on predatory cold-calling campaigns, fraudulent mass-marketing lead development, and high-pressure in-home sales pitches. In some regions like Pittsburgh AIL’s agency presence appears to have disappeared completely with no replacement. Globe Life has thus far failed to notify the market of these developments. We believe this is a egregious breach of GL’s continuous market disclosure responsibilities,” Viceroy adds, arguing that “Given the number and seriousness of the issues at Globe Life, the number of ongoing investigations, the morally reprehensible nature of their business, and their financial situation, we do not believe that a target price can be assigned and believe the company to be uninvestable.”

