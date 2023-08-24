Viavi (VIAV) Unveils Testing Solutions for NTN and HAPs Network

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV introduced new testing capabilities for base stations and end-to-end networks, designed to support Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and High-Altitude Platforms (HAPs). NTN holds great potential in extending network coverage into underserved remote regions while also supporting mission-critical applications. However, testing procedures of 5G satellite communication systems is a complex endeavor.



A study conducted by Viavi suggests that the expansion of satellite communications is projected to lead to the deployment of around 30,000 additional satellites in Earth's orbit. This substantial increase underscores the growing demand for robust NTN testing capabilities on a larger scale, presenting an immense opportunity for business expansion in this direction.



Amid such growing interest, it is important to prioritize comprehensive testing procedures to ensure the reliability, stability, and optimal performance of NTN and HAP networks. TeraVM, an application emulation and security performance solution combined with TM500 Network Tester, is utilized to match this requirement.



The deployment of TM500 plays a vital role in testing the functionality of base stations. It accomplishes this by simulating mobility patterns, signal propagation delays and other distinctive conditions specific to NTNs. Meanwhile, the TeraVM is employed to simulate core network functionalities.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its strategy of expansion in various markets, such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing, is likely to bring long-term benefits.



The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive, creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is likely to augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT. The telecom firms are facilitating their customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation.



The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Viavi’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



The stock has lost 30.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 15.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc MSI, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 13.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.02%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 0.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.48%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.