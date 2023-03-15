Viavi (VIAV) to Offer Flight Testing Solutions to Boeing

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that its flight-testing solution has been selected for use in all commercial aircraft of Boeing. The single device ‘AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set’ is set to replace the VIAVI IFR4000 and IFR6000 solutions with superior communication, navigation and surveillance test features.



The AVX-10K is a comprehensive flight line test solution utilized for performance verification and troubleshooting of airborne systems during installation, maintenance and bi-annual checks. With integrated test capabilities ranging from a quick airborne system auto-test to an in-depth troubleshooting tool, it offers a seamless experience in the cockpit or anywhere else in the aircraft through any touchscreen display and/or mobile device.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks. The healthy growth traction is further demonstrated by the upside in wireless & fiber test, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets.



This easy-to-use single operating device will significantly reduce cost of ownership and offer seamless integration with the cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync system for effective asset and report management. This, in turn, will provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) technicians key insights for real-time collaboration capabilities between various engineering teams to help resolve technical issues in a timely manner.



Viavi engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions and investment strategies. The company pursues a holistic growth model with strategic acquisitions and focused organic improvement plans. Of late, the OSP (Optical Security and Performance Products) segment has been benefiting from strong demand for 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. The company expects to leverage major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with greater flexibility in the capital structure.



Demand for sophisticated anti-counterfeiting features, which consumers can easily validate without using special tools but are difficult to create or simulate using conventional printing technology, has led to the exponential growth of Viavi’s OSP segment. The custom optics products of the company offer an array of advanced technologies and precision optics to meet customers' specific requirements. Its 3D sensing optical filters and Engineered Diffusers are deployed in smartphones for facial recognition biometric authentication. In addition, optical filters and sensors deployed in autonomous vehicles and IoT devices offer lucrative opportunities for the company.



The stock has lost 34% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 0.6%.





Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from the strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence.



InterDigital Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets. The company aims to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its research and development capabilities, technological know-how and rich industry experience.



InterDigital intends to enhance its licensing revenue base by adding licensees and expanding into adjacent technology areas that align with its intellectual property position. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.4% and delivered an earnings surprise of 40.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

