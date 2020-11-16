Viavi (VIAV) NITRO Mobile Solution Powers Three's Network

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced that its avant-garde NITRO Mobile solution has been tapped by Ireland’s largest mobile network operator — Three Ireland. The deployment, undertaken by Three, primarily aims at establishing a streamlined infrastructure with improved network performance that will also enable real-time insight into customer experience for enhanced visibility.



The solution has been specifically designed to tackle the massive challenges associated with 5G, automation and virtualization as well as burgeoning traffic demands. Notably, the innovative platform highlights Viavi’s commitment to reinforce the growing influence of mobile analytics and 5G deployments across global markets on the back of its technology prowess.



Considered as one of the leading Internet service providers, Three Ireland caters to more than 2.4 million customers with enhanced telecommunications services. As a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, the company has invested more than €2 billion in Ireland and operates under the global brand name — Three. It provides best-in-class mobile data with improved broadband experience to both rural and urban areas, thereby eliminating digital disparity.



It is worth mentioning that the Irish telco, which recently launched its 5G network, covers 35% of its population with further sites expected to be added in early 2021. The company also addresses the networking requirements of various businesses with next-gen products and services for better mobility, collaboration and connectivity.



Viavi’s NITRO Mobile solution effectively captures and analyzes mobile events across the Radio Access Network, xHaul and Radio Frequency, while enabling network operators to optimize the overall customer experience with best-in-class service performance. Interestingly, NITRO is reckoned to be industry’s first real-time intelligence platform.



The NITRO Mobile solution connects virtual and physical Viavi instruments with software-based assurance applications and supports end-to-end intelligence throughout the network lifecycle. It helps network operators to not only drive new revenue generating streams but also enhance operational efficiency with greater flexibility. With the latest alliance, the NITRO Mobile solution is expected to boost Three’s 5G network deployments while seamlessly managing complex network architectures to stay competitive across global markets.



The San Jose-based company specializes in fiber testing products and state-of-the-art leakage solutions that offer end-to-end network visibility and analytics. With the industry’s complete range of fiber test solutions, the company reduces the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Further, strength in wireless & fiber test, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



Shares of Viavi have lost 15.7% against the industry’s growth of 18.8% in the past year.





