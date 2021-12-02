Viavi (VIAV) Boosts XL Axiata's Fiber Network With ONMSi Solution

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has teamed up with XL Axiata, a mobile services operator, to boost the latter’s network system by deploying the avant-garde ONMSi Optical Network Management System. The move comes as a boon, especially at a time when the operator is transitioning toward adopting 5G technology to establish a robust fiber network infrastructure.



Based in Jakarta, XL Axiata is the second-largest telecommunications company in Indonesia. The company provides home broadband services with stable fiber-optic Internet connectivity. It also provides business solutions and enables corporate customers to grow their businesses through various technological innovations.



The company caters to customers based in Bali, Java and Lombok as well as cities in and around Sumatra. It is the first Indonesia-based telco to launch 4.5G. The installation of Viavi’s ONMSi will not only ensure the integrity of its network but also optimize maintenance operations and plan capacity enhancements, thanks to in-depth insights gained from rich network performance data.



The ONMSi platform is an integral component of Viavi’s remote test and monitoring solutions. It has been specifically designed to monitor the network 24/7. The solution accurately detects the problem and ensures that technicians proactively address any degradations or accidental damage in the fiber network, in turn, delivering an impeccable 5G as well as wired connectivity experience in a reliable manner.



Over the recent years, XL Axiata has made considerable investments to enhance its optical fiber backbone by augmenting service offerings and network coverage. End-to-end visibility across the fiber network on a real-time basis, along with ONMSi’s centralized management, will enable the converged network operator to improve uptime. It delivers fiber assurance for peak network performance while optimizing subscriber experience.



Viavi’s ONMSi will enhance workforce productivity and improve operational efficiency with reduced disruptions to customers and businesses. Telemedia, a system integrator, is also part of this collaboration. Driven by XL Axiata’s accelerated 5G deployment efforts, the latest move will reinforce the long-standing relationship between both the entities and maximize the return on fiber assets backed by the benefits of Viavi’s test and validation solutions for mobile networks.



Viavi has been providing avant-garde radio test equipment for more than four decades. It is considered a leader in O-RAN specifications development, remote fiber monitoring, field workforce solutions and wireless lab validation platforms. It boasts an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform installation and maintenance tasks.



Viavi is well-positioned to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth, and broad customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.



Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have gained 9.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 13% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 52.6% in the past year. HLIT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has surged 163% in the past year.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 17.1% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.