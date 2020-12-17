Viavi (VIAV) Boosts Digitization With ServiceNow Partner Program

In a concerted effort to accelerate digital transformation in enterprises, Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced its involvement in ServiceNow, Inc.’s NOW Technology Partner Program. The membership is likely to boost Viavi’s comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.



Markedly, the recent collaboration is likely to be a win-win situation for both companies. It will not only assist ServiceNow to propel service automation engagements but also empower Viavi’s advanced network solutions to meet dynamic industry trends on the back of wide customer base and technology expertise.



Based in Santa Clara, CA, ServiceNow is a leading software company that offers digital workflows to fast-track enterprise IT operations while enhancing productivity with utmost efficiency. The platform-as-a-service provider has three product suites for IT management and operations — IT Service Management, IT Operations Management and IT Business Management. These offerings mainly cater to the requirements of various departments such as human resources, legal and finance, security and customer service.



Some of its premium technology partners are Accenture plc ACN, International Business Machines Corporation IBM and DXC. In fact, its Technology Partner Program is a unique initiative that gives developers the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve by creating, testing, certifying and distributing avant-garde applications on the ServiceNow Platform. The multi-tiered global innovative program, which focuses on capturing the benefits of new-age technologies, has been specifically designed for systems integrators and independent software vendors.



Markedly, the membership will enable Viavi to access ServiceNow resources and integrate its assurance and monitoring capabilities into the latter’s service management solutions, thereby empowering organizations with best-in-class broadband and 5G services. The San Jose, CA-based company will also offer implementation services to ServiceNow customers as part of the program. Apart from reinforcing the next-gen networks, the affiliation comes as a boon to service providers, especially at a time when enterprises are shifting toward cloud-native and automated networks to tackle security woes and minimize operational overheads while maintaining a streamlined infrastructure.



With the industry’s complete range of fiber test solutions, Viavi reduces the complexity around new network architectures and ensures the delivery of high-speed services and applications to enterprises, government and network equipment manufacturers. Further, the company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of original equipment manufacturers and service providers to super-fast 5G networks. Despite the near-term macroeconomic uncertainties, management expects growth in 2021 on the back of higher demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Shares of Viavi have gained 16.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.2% in the past three months.





Viavi currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with a positive earnings surprise of 20.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.