Viavi Simplifies Testing of Mission Critical Radio: Stock to Gain?

Viavi Solutions, Inc. VIAV recently announced the launch of the CX200 infrastructure field tester. The solution is designed to streamline testing, maintenance and troubleshooting processes for mission-critical radio networks.



The product’s compact and lightweight form factor makes it ideal for field technicians and lab bench applications. It comes with a large color touch display with an intuitive interface, which allows technicians to quickly navigate through various steps. It has a built-in cable and antenna analyzer and a full-featured spectrum analyzer. These allow swift testing of infrastructure cables and antennas and also simplify the detection of any interference through site surveys.



Its customizable, large and color-coded meters allow for an at-a-glance assessment of the system. The solution is integrated with Viavi smart access, which facilitates remote control. It is compatible with windows, android and IOS operating systems. The solution includes Viavi StrataSync, a cloud-native solution that delivers asset, configuration and data management. Viavi’s Auto Test applications reduce testing time and minimize error.

Will This Product Launch Drive Viavi’s Share Performance?

The global public safety market primarily uses P25 and TETRA radio technologies. Security agencies are transitioning toward cellular technologies, which complement their mission-critical data and voice communication. Deployment, maintenance and troubleshooting using traditional methods can be complex and time-consuming. Viavi’s CX200 effectively addresses these issues. Its comprehensive, user-friendly, intuitive tools allow for quick and accurate testing of mission-critical radio networks.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics to help build, test and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Viavi’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks.



The company is placing a strong emphasis on expanding into various markets such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video, storage network testing and mobile radio network testing. The addition of innovative products like the CX200 infrastructure field tester aligns with Viavi’s core initiatives. This will likely boost commercial prospects and bring long-term benefits.

Other Stocks to Consider

InterDigital IDCC delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41% in the trailing four quarters. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Celestica Inc. CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.



United States Cellular Corporation USM delivered an earnings surprise of 150% in the last reported quarter. U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

