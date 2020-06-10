Viavi Offers Comprehensive Toolkit for Wireless Networks

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently introduced a comprehensive toolkit for wireless networks to help operators better manage networks and minimize downtime errors. The unified solution developed in conjunction with its subsidiary, 3Z Telecom, and technical inputs from operators have largely addressed all the needs for on-site maintenance, while improving the efficacy of installation, inspection and other operations.



Dubbed the Fiber Installer Kit, the solution marks the first anniversary of Viavi’s acquisition of 3Z Telecom, a leading provider of antenna alignment installation and monitoring solutions. In addition to flagship products, such as RF Vision Antenna Alignment Tool and Wireless Antenna Monitoring Sensor System, the new product is set to revolutionize antenna alignment products required during the initial stages of 5G deployment.



The Fiber Installer Kit comprises all the instruments needed to test, inspect and clean fiber and connectors while installing wireless networks. Fiber connectivity is essential for 5G deployment as it can handle the exponential growth in data traffic and complexity, making it extremely essential for technicians to test continuity, optical loss and optical power within the system. The adoption of 5G also requires the speed backhaul capability from the network edge to the network core, thereby making seamless fiber connectivity an integral component of 5G network. The contractor-friendly test and measurement kit will enable service technicians to run various trials and validation processes to help carriers maintain high standards of data connectivity while improving workforce productivity.



The 5G transition is expected to be disruptive in nature, potentially creating new avenues for industries across the board. 5G is also likely to augment the scalability, security and universal mobility of the telecommunications industry, which is expected to propel the wide proliferation of IoT. The convergence of network technologies requires significant investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Innovative solutions from Viavi, like the Fiber Installer Kit, are well positioned to meet these rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base.



Furthermore, the company boasts a well-knit product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, which help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to super-fast 5G networks. The healthy growth traction is further demonstrated by the upside in wireless & fiber tests, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets.



The stock has gained 0.3% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 4.6%.





We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, Ooma, Inc. OOMA and Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Acacia has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ooma has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 47.7%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Turtle Beach delivered a positive earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.