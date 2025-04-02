Viavi Enhances ONE LabPro Testing Solution With New Capabilities

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently announced a major advancement in testing technology with the introduction of new capabilities within its ONE LabPro ONE-1600 testing solution. By utilizing Broadcom Inc.’s AVGO latest serial-deserializer and digital signal processors technology, this enhanced platform is set to offer a state-of-the-art physical layer silicon test solution with a data transmission rate of 212G per lane, making it an ideal choice for high-bandwidth network switching devices, particularly in Ethernet fabric environments for large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



The surge in emerging applications, such as AI/ Machine Learning (ML), high-performance computing and quantum computing, in today’s hyper-connected digital world continues to drive an unprecedented demand for bandwidth and network scalability. Viavi’s upgraded ONE LabPro platform, engineered with numerous 1.6Tb/s module vendors, offers manufacturers of Integrated Circuits (ICs), transceivers and switching systems a significantly faster adoption rate of 1.6Tb/s optical connectivity than previous data rate generations.



The upgraded platform combines insightful physical layer testing capabilities with multi-port, multi-flow traffic generation and analysis, allowing for testing across a broad range of applications, including research and development, system verification testing, as well as live production and manufacturing testing. With the highest levels of port density and scalability on the market, it scales up to 102Tb/s of test bandwidth. It can handle configurations such as 64 x 1.6Tb/s test ports using the ONE-1600 modules or 128 x 800Gb/s test ports with HSE-800 modules, all of which are managed by a single controller. The system’s ability to synchronize sub-nanosecond mixed combinations of test modules provides seamless performance with full breakout capabilities, multi-user logical port support and granularity for single users per logical port.



Additionally, the ONE LabPro is equipped with a modern, web-based user interface and a Python-based advanced automation framework. These features enable advanced traffic generation and provide powerful tools for troubleshooting and evaluating the performance and functionality of ICs, pluggable interfaces and switching and routing devices, streamlining the testing process.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid VIAV’s Prospects?

Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, helping to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of Original Equipment Manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Strength in wireless & fiber testing, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



The company has recently entered into a collaboration with Broadcom to expand its Testbed as a Service (TBaaS) offering, leveraging its TeraVM RIC Test solution and Broadcom's VMware RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) to create digital twins for evaluating and benchmarking applications in telecom networks.



With the upgrades in its ONE LabPro ONE-1600 testing solution, Viavi reiterates its commitment to advancing testing technology by providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field and addressing the dynamic needs of the industry.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Viavi’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

VIAV Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viavi have gained 24.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VIAV’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



InterDigital engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



CommScope Holding COMM sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 19.37%.



Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. Since its inception in 1976, the company has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration. CommScope currently operates in three segments — Connectivity and Cable Solutions, Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions and Access Network Solutions.

































5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.