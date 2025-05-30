VIAV Solution Boosts Fiber Fault Detection Capabilities: Stock to Gain?

Viavi Solutions, Inc. VIAV recently announced that it is collaborating with 3-GIS, a prominent provider of fiber network design and management software, to enhance enterprises’ fiber fault detection capabilities. Fiber networks now serve as the backbone of data communications. As the industry moves toward adopting advanced AI and cloud-native applications, the role of high-quality fiber connections has become paramount. Any minor issues can significantly impact service quality, affecting the end-user experience. However, maintaining the optimum functionality of the fiber infrastructure is an operational challenge. The use of manual processes makes it even more complex and time consuming.



The Viavi and 3-GIS collaboration aims to address these issues. By combining the VIAVI ONMSi Remote Fiber Test System with 3-GIS' robust geospatial capabilities, Viavi aims to support technicians in quickly detecting and resolving any network issues across the infrastructure. The solution leverages the Geographic Information System investments of service providers, which shows their network infrastructure.



Viavi and 3-GIS have deployed the solution at Windstream Wholesale’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network. The solution gives greater visibility across the network layout, ensuring instant identification of any impairment. The system automates the error-prone manual processes, enhances network maintenance and minimizes downtime.

Will This Collaboration Drive VIAV’s Share Performance?

Rapid deployment of fiber for transport networks, data centers, enterprises and home broadband to support AI workloads, high-performance computing and other advanced technologies is mounting pressure on service providers to deliver consistent and high-quality service. Even minor degradation impacting end-user experience can hinder the service provider’s revenues. This is driving demand for intelligent, automated systems across the telecommunications industry. By integrating 3-GIS’ geospatial intelligence with its diagnostic tools, Viavi intends to capitalize on the emerging market trend. This bodes well for long-term growth.



Viavi’s comprehensive product portfolio offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, helping to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The company’s strategy of expansion into various markets such as wireless & fiber, 3D sensing products, optical transport, ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing is likely to bring long-term benefits. It is set to acquire the high-speed ethernet and network security business of Spirent Communications from Keysight Technologies. The buyout will significantly boost Viavi’s commercial prospects in the fast-growing security, ethernet, data center, AI and digital infrastructure end markets.

VIAV Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of Viavi have gained 21.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 35.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

