Is Viatris (VTRS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Viatris (VTRS). VTRS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that VTRS has a P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VTRS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, VTRS's P/B has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. VTRS has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

Finally, we should also recognize that VTRS has a P/CF ratio of 5.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. VTRS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.17. Within the past 12 months, VTRS's P/CF has been as high as 8.41 and as low as 4.30, with a median of 5.49.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Viatris's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VTRS is an impressive value stock right now.

