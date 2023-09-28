Viatris (VTRS) Gets FDA Nod for Pupil Dilation Reversal Agent

Viatris Inc. VTRS and partner Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. OCUP together announced the FDA approval of Ryzumvi (phentolamine ophthalmic solution) 0.75% to treat pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists (e.g., phenylephrine) or parasympatholytic (e.g., tropicamide) agents.

VTRS and OCUP anticipate the launch of Ryzumvi, an anti-microbial, topical eye drop formulation, in the U.S. market in the first half of 2024.

Per Viatris, approximately 100 million comprehensive eye exams take place in the United States each year, involving pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (or dilation) of the pupils, which can last up to 24 hours.

Although perceived harmless, dilation of pupils can cause certain side effects that may hamper the day-to-day activities of patients. For instance, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis causes sensitivity to light (photophobia) and blurred vision, which may make it difficult to read, work and drive. This represents an unmet medical need.

The FDA approval of Ryzumvi was based on results from the comprehensive MIRA clinical study program,including the MIRA-1 phase IIb study, MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 phase III pivotal studies and MIRA-4 phase III pediatric patients (aged three to 11 years) study. The clinical program involved testing the drug on more than 600 patients.

Per VTRS, the MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 phase III pivotal studies enrolled a total of 553 subjects (aged 12-80 years), who had mydriasisinduced by the instillation of phenylephrine or tropicamide or a combination of hydroxyamphetamine hydrobromide and tropicamide (Paremyd).

In both pivotal studies, a statistically significantly greater percentage of subjects experienced their study eyes returning to normal at all time points measured from 60 minutes through 24 hours in the Ryzumvi group compared with placebo.

Viatris acquired licensing rights to Ryzumvi (formerly Nyxol) after acquiring FamyGenLife Sciences, Inc. in January 2023. FamyGenLife signed a license and collaboration agreement with Ocuphire Pharma in November 2022, which granted FamyGenLife Sciences (and hence Viatris, post-acquisition) an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture, import, export and commercialize Ryzumvi as a mydriasis reversal agent, barring some countries and jurisdictions in Asia.

In the United States, VTRS will develop Ryzumvi in partnership with Ocuphire. Per the terms of the agreement, Viatris is also liable to pay a $10 million milestone payment to Ocuphire due to the FDA approval of Ryzumvi as a mydriasis reversal agent. This is expected to provide Ocuphire with an influx of cash.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

