Viatris Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a global healthcare company formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn (a division of Pfizer) in November 2020. Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Viatris focuses on providing access to medicines, sustainable healthcare solutions, and improving the lives of patients worldwide. The company commands a market cap of $13.2 billion and operates across several key segments, including generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and branded medications.

Viatris has lagged behind the broader market considerably over the past year. VTRS stock has dropped 8.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 21.8% gains. In 2025, VTRS is down 12.5%, trailing the SPX’s 2.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, Viatris has lagged behind the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF’s (XPH) 6.3% gains over the past 52 weeks and 4.8% return in 2025.

On Nov. 7, Viatris announced its third-quarter earnings, causing its shares to surge by over 13%. The company reported impressive revenue of $3.75 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. Additionally, Viatris reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting a solid 2% revenue growth on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis.

For the fiscal year that ended in December, analysts expect Viatris to report an adjusted EPS of $2.68, down 8.5% year over year. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

VTRS stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Out of the seven analysts covering the stock, one advises “Strong Buy,” four recommend “Hold,” one suggests “Moderate Sell,” and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Dec. 6, Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) raised Viatris' price target to $14 from $13 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating. The firm believes that for Viatris to see multiple expansion over time, it will require clinical and regulatory success with its "innovative" brand assets. This outlook follows the company's annual healthcare conference.

VTRS’ mean price target of $13.17 suggests a potential upside of 20.9% from current price levels. The Street-high target of $15 represents a premium of 37.7% from the prevailing market prices.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.