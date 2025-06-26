BioTech
VTRS

Viatris Reports Positive Data From Presbyopia Study

June 26, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS), Thursday announced positive top-line results from VEGA-3, evaluating MR-141 in patients with presbyopia, the progressive loss of the ability to focus on close objects.

The second pivotal Phase 3 trial comprised of 545 patients who were randomized 3:2 to receive either MR-141 or placebo, once daily in the evening.

The findings showed that patients treated in the MR-141 arm achieved the primary endpoint of Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (=3-line) gain in binocular distance-corrected near visual acuity.

Additionally, patients reported satisfaction with near vision upon awakening, satisfaction with their improvement in near vision, and significant improvement in near vision in dim/low light.

Following this, the company expects to apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in second half of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, VTRS is trading at $8.95, up 0.67 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.