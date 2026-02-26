Viatris Posts Narrower Loss In Q4; Expects Workforce Reduction Of Up To Approx. 10%

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $340.1 million or $0.30 per share compared to a loss of $516.5 million or $0.43 per share, prior year. The company said loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by contractual termination costs, remediation costs, and incremental manufacturing variances at plants slated for sale or closure or undergoing remediation activities. Adjusted net income increased to $658.7 million or $0.57 per share from $655.6 million or $0.54 per share.

Total net sales were $3.69 billion compared to $3.52 billion, previous year. Total revenues increased to $3.70 billion from $3.53 billion. Total revenues were up 5% on a reported basis and up 2% on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects total revenues of $14.45 - $14.95 billion, and adjusted EPS in a range of $2.33 - $2.47.

Viatris announced the results of its enterprise-wide strategic review, and as a part of the review, committed to and began implementation of certain restructuring activities. The company expects a global workforce reduction of up to approximately 10%. The company anticipates that these restructuring activities, as well as associated costs and savings, will be completed primarily over the next three years. For the committed restructuring activities, the company expects to incur total pre-tax charges ranging between $700 million and $850 million. Management believes the potential savings related to these committed restructuring activities will be between $600 million and $700 million once fully implemented.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Viatris shares are down 3.61 percent to $15.50.

