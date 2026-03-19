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Viatris Outlines Long-term Financial Targets

March 19, 2026 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) said, for combined long-term Targets through 2030, the company expects to deliver 5% to 6% total revenues CAGR, 7% to 8% adjusted EBITDA CAGR, 9% to 10% adjusted EPS CAGR and more than $3 billion in annual free cash flow in 2030.

The company said its combined long-term targets are comprised of the base case long-term targets and potential additional drivers. For base case long-term targets through 2030, Viatris expects base business, supported by anticipated upcoming launches of value-added medicines, to deliver 3% to 4% total revenues CAGR, 4% to 5% adjusted EBITDA CAGR, 6% to 7% adjusted EPS CAGR, and more than $2.7 billion in annual free cash flow in 2030. The company expects more than $11 billion in cash available for deployment through 2030 under its base case long-term targets. Potential additional drivers include expected growth from accretive business development and the potential launches of selatogrel and cenerimod.

Doretta Mistras, CFO, Viatris, said: "We expect to have more than $11 billion in cash available for deployment through 2030, which would enable us to return capital to shareholders and pursue accretive business development to further strengthen our long-term growth profile."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Viatris shares are down 3.35 percent to $13.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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