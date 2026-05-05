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Viatris Names Paul Campbell Interim CFO

May 05, 2026 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) announced that Theodora "Doretta" Mistras, Chief Financial Officer, will depart the company for a new professional opportunity. Mistras will remain with the company until May 22, 2026. Viatris has named Paul Campbell, currently Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8, 2026, while the company conducts search for a permanent successor.

Prior to his current role, Campbell served as Mylan's Chief Accounting Officer, Senior Vice President and Controller, where he was responsible for the company's accounting, financial operations and reporting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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