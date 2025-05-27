Viatris Launches Gen-Clozapine Orally Disintegrating Tablets In Canada

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) announced the launch in Canada of Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets, providing a new treatment option for treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients. This marks the first availability in Canada of an orally disintegrating tablet of clozapine. Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets are available by prescription only and through the GenCAN patient support program.

Viatris Canada's Country Manager Jeffrey Long said: "The launch of Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets demonstrates further evidence of our commitment to providing diversified treatment options to patients and healthcare professionals in Canada."

