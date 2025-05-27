BioTech
VTRS

Viatris Launches Gen-Clozapine Orally Disintegrating Tablets In Canada

May 27, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) announced the launch in Canada of Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets, providing a new treatment option for treatment-resistant schizophrenia patients. This marks the first availability in Canada of an orally disintegrating tablet of clozapine. Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets are available by prescription only and through the GenCAN patient support program.

Viatris Canada's Country Manager Jeffrey Long said: "The launch of Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets demonstrates further evidence of our commitment to providing diversified treatment options to patients and healthcare professionals in Canada."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.