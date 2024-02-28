Viatris, Idorsia Announce Global Research And Development Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) and Idorsia Ltd announced a substantial global research and development collaboration. Under this agreement, Viatris will gain exclusive global development and commercialization rights to two Phase 3 assets, with the potential to incorporate further innovative assets in the future.

The collaboration includes selatogrel, a potential life-saving self-administered medicine for patients with a history of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack, and builds on Viatris' existing global cardiovascular franchise and specialty infrastructure, as well as its knowledge, leadership, and distribution capabilities for self-administered medication for acute life-threatening conditions.

The collaboration also includes cenerimod, a novel immunology asset that has the potential to be a first-in-class oral therapy for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common form of lupus.

Under the terms of the agreements, Viatris will assume responsibility for the development programs and certain personnel related to selatogrel and cenerimod. In exchange, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment of $350 million from Viatris, along with potential milestone payments tied to development and regulatory achievements.

Additionally, contingent payments based on sales milestones and tiered royalties ranging from mid-single to low-double digit percentages of annual net sales will be provided to Idorsia. Both Viatris and Idorsia will share the development costs for these programs.

Viatris will have worldwide commercialization rights for both selatogrel and cenerimod (excluding, for cenerimod only, Japan, South Korea and certain countries in the Asia-Pacific region) and intends to utilize its Global Healthcare Gateway infrastructure to bring access to patients worldwide.

A joint development committee will oversee the development of the ongoing Phase 3 programs through regulatory approval. The agreements also provide Viatris a right of first refusal and a right of first negotiation for certain other assets in Idorsia's pipeline.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of March.

