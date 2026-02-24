Viatris (BIT:1VTRS) Price Target Increased by 12.32% to 11.92

The average one-year price target for Viatris (BIT:1VTRS) has been revised to €11.92 / share. This is an increase of 12.32% from the prior estimate of €10.61 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.50 to a high of €15.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.18% from the latest reported closing price of €13.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an decrease of 168 owner(s) or 10.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VTRS is 0.17%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 1,123,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 79,080K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,065K shares , representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VTRS by 39.31% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 78,178K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,346K shares , representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VTRS by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,992K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VTRS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,314K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,183K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VTRS by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,107K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,916K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VTRS by 32.56% over the last quarter.

