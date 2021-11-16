Viatris, Biocon Launch Biosimilar Products Interchangeable For LANTUS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) and Biocon Biologics Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes. The companies noted that the biosimilar products are interchangeable for the reference brand, LANTUS.

Viatris said the currently marketed non-interchangeable SEMGLEE is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the calendar year 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.