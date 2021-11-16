Markets

Viatris, Biocon Launch Biosimilar Products Interchangeable For LANTUS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) and Biocon Biologics Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes. The companies noted that the biosimilar products are interchangeable for the reference brand, LANTUS.

Viatris said the currently marketed non-interchangeable SEMGLEE is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the calendar year 2021.

