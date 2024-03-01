Viasat (VSAT) to Boost Network Experience for U.S. Air Force

Viasat Inc. VSAT recently inked a four-year contract with Northrop Grumman NOC to facilitate the integration of space Internet services into military systems by defense contractors and commercial satcom providers. Per the agreement, military users will gain access to high-speed Internet connectivity of ViaSat-3 Satellite Communications Network on any platform, whether it’s U.S. Air Force aircraft or ground vehicles.



Northrop Grumman is a global aerospace and defense company operating in multiple sectors, such as aerospace, defense, mission and space systems. It is a major recipient of contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense and other international defense organizations, covering a robust range of defense-related projects and technologies. With the collaboration, Viasat will be part of U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory initiative commonly known as 'Global Lightning.'



The deal is likely to showcase ViaSat-3’s usage on various platforms by integrating its modem into Northrop Grumman's open systems processors and antenna solutions. The modem is specifically designed to comply with open standards, such as OpenAMIP, CMOSS and SOSA and facilitates seamless integration with multiple mission systems. The initiative by the Department of Defense to prioritize open systems demonstrates the need for upgraded communication technologies that are aligned with the latest industry standards.



A healthy demand trend for improved military communication is a positive sign for wireless equipment giants like Viasat. The company’s involvement in the 'Global Lightning' program is likely to put it at the forefront of the satellite communication industry. Also, the multi-faceted contract is expected to generate a steady flow of income for Viasat, which is likely to reflect positively on the company’s performance.



VSAT’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which will allow mobile broadband to act as a profit.



The stock has lost 39.2% over the past year against the industry's rise of 11.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.