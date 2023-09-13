Viasat (VSAT) SSD Solution Attains Successful Validation

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently revealed that its next-generation encryption solution DARC-ssd (solid state drive) 600 has been successfully validated by the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre. Notably, the DARC-ssd solution is the only hardware-encrypted solid-state drive to obtain this recognition. It is available in three variants, 256GB, 512GB and 1 terabyte (TB).



It leverages Viasat's integrated military-level 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard hardware. This creates complete hardware encryption of both data and the operating system. By mandating strong authentication and encryption within the hardware container itself, this method reduces the likelihood of data manipulation.



In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, data breaches are becoming increasingly prevalent. The methods of attacks and data tampering are also becoming more sophisticated. Data breaches can have significant and far-reaching impacts on government agencies and armed forces. This can impact national and financial security and also jeopardize public confidence in the government.



Viasat’s DARC-ssd 600 effectively addresses these concerns. Its Data-at-Rest technology protects sensitive information by securing government devices that may be at risk due to theft, loss, or cyberattacks. The SSD also integrates industry-standard NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) interface and common form factor M.2 2280. This enables customers to upgrade older hardware systems and incorporate the latest tactical military devices with advanced encryption. This ensures high security with enhanced flexibility.



Additionally, the SSD solution also accelerates data loading times while ensuring energy efficiency. These advanced features of DARC ssd 600 are capable of offering high-quality security of commercial and military assets of the U.K. armed forces.



Viasat has a long-trusted business relationship with the U.K. government and its partners. The company has decades of track record as a leading provider of hardware encrypted solutions. The successful testing is likely to solidify the acceptance of Viasat’s cutting edge technology and boost further commercial expansion.



The company is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly ten times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites are expected to provide enhanced bandwidth with greater flexibility to move and concentrate that capacity virtually anywhere there is demand.



The ViaSat-3 constellation is intended to provide high-speed and high-capacity connectivity to expand coverage and help bridge the digital divide in areas with limited Internet access. Viasat’s blue-chip customer base, which comprises the U.S. Department of Defense, civil agencies, allied foreign governments, satellite network integrators, as well as large communications service providers and enterprises, adds to its strength.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of inflight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is proving conducive to business growth. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in in-flight connectivity revenues.



The stock has lost 39.9% over the past year compared with the industry's fall of 13.6%.



Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



