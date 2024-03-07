Viasat (VSAT) Launches Enticing Home Internet Service Pack

Viasat Inc. VSAT recently launched an enticing residential Internet service plan called Viasat Unleashed. The simplified plan offers unlimited high-speed data with consistent connectivity. Its built-in WIFI effortlessly connects home devices to the network. VSAT’s certified tech team ensures a seamless installation process, getting the service up and running quickly.



The company’s Internet services offer up to 150 Mbps speed in select markets, enabling customers to seamlessly access various activities such as video streaming, online shopping, connecting with friends and family, email, business meetings, and more. The company is currently offering monthly equipment lease options for $15 per month or a lifetime prepaid lease for $250. Monthly plans are available for as low as $99.99 in select markets.



In a highly interconnected world, robust Internet connectivity plays a vital role across various sectors, including business, education, healthcare, and communication. The recent development accentuates Viasat’s commitment to deliver the best possible residential Internet experience.



Viasat's efforts in network optimization have resulted in more consistent Internet services. Moreover, with a competitive price rate and month-to-month services without the hassle of an annual contract, Viasat Unleashed delivers exceptional value to customers. Additionally, its Viasat Shield feature boosts Internet security, while the EasyCare feature offers an extra level of service protection and support. All these advanced features, coupled with dependable and unlimited high-speed satellite Internet, are expected to give Viasat a competitive edge over other residential satellite Internet service providers in the industry.



Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well with key metrics, including ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenues, and is showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, which accounts for a rising proportion of high-value and high-bandwidth subscriber base. Furthermore, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is proving conducive to business growth.



Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in in-flight connectivity revenues.



The stock has lost 48.5% over the past year against the industry's rise of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Viasat currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.