Viasat (VSAT) Elevates In-Flight Experience for Lufthansa

To enhance passenger experience, Viasat, Inc. VSAT has been selected by Lufthansa Group to equip more than 150 additional aircraft with the European Aviation Network (EAN) in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution. The EAN, a collaboration between Viasat and Deutsche Telekom, leverages S-band satellite coverage, offering a seamless and high-bandwidth connectivity experience for air travelers.



The decision builds on the longstanding partnership between Viasat, a global communications leader, and Lufthansa Group, reinforcing their commitment to delivering exceptional in-flight connectivity. The EAN, a testament to European technological and regulatory prowess, ensures a consistent experience for passengers across Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines fleets, irrespective of the route or aircraft type.



Notably, the EAN's adoption aligns with Lufthansa Group's sustainability goals, utilizing small, low-weight terminals that contribute to cost savings and enhance environmental credentials. The connectivity upgrade extends to Airbus A320s, A320neos and A220s fleet types.



The impact of this upgrade extends beyond connectivity, as Lufthansa Group recently introduced an enhanced FlyNet portal, accessible on EAN-equipped aircraft. Passengers can seamlessly access in-flight connectivity using their Travel ID or Miles and More logins, alongside information on onboard offerings from food and beverage to duty-free options.



With Viasat's recent acquisition of Inmarsat, the connectivity giant is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for quality in-flight Wi-Fi. According to Viasat's 2023 Passenger Experience Survey, 83% of passengers are likely to rebook with an airline that offers high-quality in-flight Wi-Fi, emphasizing the pivotal role connectivity plays in shaping passengers' perceptions of airlines. As the aviation industry continues to prioritize passenger satisfaction, Viasat stands to gain substantially from its pivotal role in elevating the in-flight experience.



Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in IFC revenues.



Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, with key metrics including steady growth of average revenue per user (ARPU) and revenues showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, accounting for a rising proportion of high-value and high bandwidth subscriber base. Further, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft like Lufthansa Group is benefiting the business.



The stock has lost 38.6% in the past year against the industry’s 6.6% rally.



