Viasat Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Satellite communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) posted a profit for the fourth quarter compared to a year-ago loss.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $58.8 million or $0.41 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $246.1 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 2% to $1.17 billion from $1.15 billion a year earlier.

Communication Services segment revenue declined 2% year over year to $810 million, reflecting lower fixed services and product revenue, partly offset by growth in aviation and government satcom services.

Defense and Advanced Technologies revenue increased 12% to $361 million, driven by strong growth in information security, cyber defense and space and mission systems.

For fiscal 2027, Viasat expects mid-single-digit revenue growth, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be flat to slightly higher year over year.

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