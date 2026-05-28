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Viasat Swings To Profit In Q4

May 28, 2026 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Satellite communications company Viasat Inc. (VSAT) posted a profit for the fourth quarter compared to a year-ago loss.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $58.8 million or $0.41 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $246.1 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 2% to $1.17 billion from $1.15 billion a year earlier.

Communication Services segment revenue declined 2% year over year to $810 million, reflecting lower fixed services and product revenue, partly offset by growth in aviation and government satcom services.

Defense and Advanced Technologies revenue increased 12% to $361 million, driven by strong growth in information security, cyber defense and space and mission systems.

For fiscal 2027, Viasat expects mid-single-digit revenue growth, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be flat to slightly higher year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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