Viasat Loss Widens In Q4

(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), Tuesday announced fourth-quarter results, reporting a net loss of $246.1 million or $1.89 a share, compared to a net loss of $100.3 million or $0.80 a share, last year.

On adjusted basis, net loss totaled $3 million or $0.02 a share, compared to $30.5 million or $0.24 a share in the previous year.

Revenue decreased to $1.147 billion from $1.150 billion in the prior year.

VSAT closed trading at $10.53, down 1.68 percent on the Nasdaq.

