Viasat to Launch ViaSat-3 F2 in October & Double Bandwidth Capacity

Viasat, Inc. VSAT announced that its ViaSat-3 Flight 2 (F2) satellite is set to launch aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V551 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL, in the second half of October 2025. The exact launch date and time for ViaSat-3 F2 will be confirmed closer to launch in collaboration with ULA.

What Does ViaSat-3 F2 Offer?

The ViaSat-3 F2 satellite aims to maximize the efficient deployment of capacity while providing industry-leading performance and service level agreements (SLAs) for customers, designed with cutting-edge technology. Once operational, ViaSat-3 F2 is expected to deliver more bandwidth capacity than Viasat’s entire existing fleet, marking a major milestone in its multi-orbit network strategy. The launch comes at a critical time, as demand for resilient, global satellite communications is rapidly increasing from both commercial mobility and defense sectors.

As part of a global constellation, ViaSat-3 F2 will offer significant capacity and bandwidth economics, along with remarkable flexibility to reallocate and concentrate capacity in areas of highest demand—whether on land, at sea, or in the air.

Management highlighted that they are proud of Viasat team and partners for pushing the boundaries with these ultra-high-capacity satellites, which will deliver extensive benefits to its customers, including enhanced network efficiency, performance, user experience, coverage, capacity, flexibility and cost.

Viasat stated that the ViaSat-3 F1 satellite is already providing outstanding performance, enhancing the in-flight experience for airline customers. With the addition of ViaSat-3 F2, the company anticipates significantly scaling network performance, increasing the number and density of users, and enabling exciting new connectivity services alongside its in-flight entertainment and monetization models.

Also, Viasat emphasized that record revenues and new contract awards in fiscal 2025 reflect its strong customer relationships and momentum in growing markets. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026 and beyond, management reiterated VSAT’s focus on building earnings power, reducing capital intensity and generating sustained free cash flow.

Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well with key metrics, including ARPU (average revenue per user) and revenues, showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, which accounts for a rising proportion of high value and high bandwidth subscriber base.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft is proving conducive to business growth. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. Viasat has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in in-flight connectivity (IFC) revenues.

The company is making steady progress on the payload module for the second ViaSat-3 (EMEA) in its own facilities. Viasat had confirmed the successful launch of its ViaSat-3 Americas satellite on May 1, 2023. ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites are expected to provide enhanced bandwidth with greater flexibility to move and concentrate that capacity virtually anywhere there is demand. The ViaSat-3 constellation is intended to provide high-speed and high-capacity connectivity to expand coverage and help bridge the digital divide in areas with limited internet access.

For fiscal 2026, management expects low single-digit revenue growth and flattish adjusted EBITDA year over year.

VSAT Stock’s Price Performance

Viasat currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of Viasat have surged 85.7% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 32.4%.



