Viasat Expands In-Flight Connectivity Partnership with Aeromexico for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet

Viasat is retrofitting Aeromexico's Boeing 787 fleet with advanced in-flight Wi-Fi to enhance passenger connectivity and experience.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Viasat Inc.



(NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that it is expanding its long-standing relationship with Aeromexico. Mexico’s global airline has selected to retrofit its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet with Viasat’s most advanced in-flight Wi-Fi solution. The fleet comprises 17 total aircraft, including eight B787-8s and nine B787-9s.





The Boeing 787-8s will be equipped first, with installation for the 787-9s quickly following. The first of these new Viasat-equipped aircraft is set to enter service later in 2025.





Viasat has provided in-flight connectivity on certain Aeromexico aircraft



since 2018



. The carrier’s decision to upgrade the Dreamliner in-flight Wi-Fi with Viasat's connectivity system highlights its ongoing commitment to providing passengers and crew with an exceptional onboard experience, including streaming video, browsing, and real-time messaging throughout the flight. Additionally, Aeromexico is using the



Viasat Ads



platform to offer its passengers free, ad-supported connectivity sessions (with streaming speeds capability).





"We're honored to extend our partnership with Aeromexico," said Don Buchman, SVP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. “It’s our mission to bring a consistently high-quality and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience to passengers around the world, and we’re looking forward to delivering this onboard additional Aeromexico aircraft.”





“Providing the best in-flight experience is one of our top priorities,” said Andrés Castañeda, Chief of Digital & Customer Experience Officer & EVP of Aeromexico. “We work hard to elevate each passenger's journey to an extraordinary experience and we know that connectivity is essential. Viasat is a trusted provider for Aeromexico, and with a resilient, multi-orbit satellite roadmap, we look forward to continuing to work together to bring high-quality in-flight Wi-Fi to our customers long into the future.”





To enhance its passenger experience goals, including NPS scores and loyalty, Aeromexico will continue to take advantage of Viasat’s high-capacity, Ka-band satellite network to provide a high-speed online experience on routes served by the Dreamliner fleet, including to cities such as Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Rome, London, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, among others.





Viasat is focused on serving the aviation market by combining high throughput satellite capacity with the ability to flex that capacity so that it can continuously meet demand where and when it is most concentrated.





For more information about Viasat’s in-flight connectivity solutions, please visit the Company’s Commercial Aviation page at



vsat.co/commercial-aviation









About Viasat







Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at





www.viasat.com





, the





Viasat News Room





or follow us on





LinkedIn





,





X





,





Instagram





,





Facebook





,





Bluesky





,





Threads





, and





YouTube





.







Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.









Viasat, Inc. Contacts:







Scott Goryl, External Communications, Corporate & Aviation,



Scott.Goryl@viasat.com







Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations,



IR@viasat.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Aeromexico’s relationship; the introduction of Viasat’s IFC services on Aeromexico’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers and crew can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment, and the ability to direct capacity to demand. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.



