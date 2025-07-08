Viasat Boosts Business Jet Connectivity on Hawaii Flight Routes

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has announced a key development in its JetXP in-flight broadband service. The Global Aero Terminal (GAT) 5510 was successfully connected to a ViaSat-3 satellite for the first time during a series of test flights. This breakthrough paves the way for faster, more reliable Internet connectivity aboard business jets.

The test flights demonstrated exceptional performance in terms of speed, stability and overall user experience. This achievement was made possible through a new software upgrade for the GAT-5510 terminal, which can be downloaded over-the-air and configured remotely on aircraft.

The first test flight—a five-hour journey from San Diego to Hawaii aboard a Gulfstream G280 aircraft—surpassed all performance expectations in terms of speed, consistency and reliability. These results were soon validated by a second test flight using a Gulfstream G-III aircraft, further reinforcing the system's capabilities. With network tests now complete, Viasat is preparing for fleet-wide rollouts of the upgrade in collaboration with its partners and customers later this month.

Viasat Inc. Price and Consensus

Viasat Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viasat Inc. Quote

The expanded capacity provided by the ViaSat-3 satellite over North America and Hawaii reflects Viasat’s ongoing commitment to raising the bar for in-flight broadband performance, especially for super-mid and large-cabin business jets. The company is enhancing its satellite network and management tools while maintaining premium support through distribution partners like Collins Aerospace, Gogo, and Honeywell.

The compact GAT-5510 terminal has been installed on more than 250 private jets, offering uncapped speeds and high-performance service across North and Central America, the Caribbean, North Atlantic flight routes and Europe.

Recently, Viasat also extended coverage into the Middle East and South America. The terminal is available as a linefit option on Gulfstream G280s, Bombardier C3500s and Embraer Praetors, as well as through retrofit programs supported by Viasat’s network of authorized dealers, with STCs available for several major large-cabin aircraft.

Management highlighted the growing demand for high-performance in-flight connectivity, particularly among large fleet operators and on long-haul routes like those between North America and Hawaii. In such scenarios, uninterrupted, high-speed Internet is vital for ensuring passengers remain connected and productive throughout their journey. With this milestone, Viasat reaffirms its dedication to meeting the evolving demands of business aviation clients around the globe.

Nonetheless, the company operates in a dynamic and competitive market, which includes stalwarts from varied industries. In the Communication Services segment, it faces stiff competition from companies like AT&T, Comtech and DISH Network. On the other hand, the Defense and Advanced Technologies segment faces threats from manufacturers of defense electronics products and systems such as General Dynamics. Hence, to combat such competitive pressure, Viasat has to continuously customize its network offerings to meet needs, enhance the cost-effectiveness of its products and services, and boost its satellite data networks. The company’s high debt burden is also a concern.

VSAT Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

VSAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of Viasat have jumped 8% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 42.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. CLFD and NTGR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 90.52%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 147.37%. Its shares have increased 17.3% in the past year.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 107.6% in the past year.

Ubiquiti earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, UI delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. UI shares have skyrocketed 177.5% over the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.