Viasat, Blue Origin Partner to Demonstrate Telemetry Relay for NASA

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently announced that it is collaborating with Blue Origin, a Washington-based space technology company, to demonstrate the Viasat InRange launch telemetry relay service. The demonstration of Viasat’s new space-based launch communication system is set to be conducted by using Blue Origin’s new Glenn rocket. This venture is part of Viasat’s engagement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s ("NASA") Communications Services Project (CSP), which is focused on advancing commercial alternatives to legacy government communications infrastructure.



Traditional launch vehicles face significant limitations due to their reliance on ground-based telemetry systems, which necessitate maintaining a direct line of sight with tracking stations. This limits launch flexibility, confines operations to specific geographic corridors, and can reduce overall launch efficiency. Managing and coordinating these ground assets also increases costs, adds operational complexity, and frequently results in scheduling delays.



Viasat’s InRange solution offers a cost-effective and flexible concept for rapid and responsive launch telemetry. The concept is engineered to provide a continuous relay connection between launch vehicles and ground systems via Viasat’s global L-band satellite network. This capability enables real-time transmission of launch data during flight, allowing mission controllers to monitor vehicle performance beyond the limits of ground-based systems. This development eliminates communication gaps, often referred to as blackouts, that occur when a launch vehicle passes through areas not covered by Earth-based communications infrastructure.



Through this partnership, Viasat will support NASA’s strategic transition away from the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system toward commercial satellite communications solutions. Additionally, Viasat is aligning its InRange demonstration efforts with NASA’s Launch Services Program, which historically handled the reception and distribution of TDRS relayed telemetry data.



As part of this initiative, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems team, part of the company’s Defense and Advanced Technologies segment, will work with Blue Origin across two planned launches using the New Glenn launch vehicle. The first New Glenn launch featuring Viasat’s InRange system is expected to take place later this year and will serve as the initial in-flight test of the service. This flight is also anticipated to mark the first demonstration of Viasat’s space-relay capabilities developed under the NASA CSP program, which includes a broader portfolio of multi-band relay services for low-Earth orbit missions and satellite constellations. The second mission, which will be a full InRange service demonstration, is currently planned for 2026.

VSAT Stock to Gain?

Viasat has experienced soft demand trends in some end markets in the past few quarters. Its communication service business is plagued by fierce competition. However, Viasat is steadily expanding its portfolio of offerings to capitaliz emerging market trends.



As NASA phases out the TDRS system, demand for commercial alternatives will increase. A successful demonstration of the InRange launch telemetry relay service can give Viasat a competitive advantage in the industry. This will likely lead to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

VSAT’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viasat have plunged 41.6% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 42.2%.



