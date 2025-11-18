Viam Partners With Universal Robots To Revolutionize Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Viam Inc. on Tuesday announced a partnership with Universal Robots under Teradyne Inc. (TER) for collaborative robotic solutions. Universal robots will be the go to partner for Viam as it is set to expand its industrial robotic solutions.

It is and AI-powered robotic surfacing system that enhances manufacturing efficiency and consistency overall. Viam aims to address labor shortages by automating labor and demanding tasks in the field of production.

The partnership extends to diverse fields and applications also including marine manufacturing and furniture. Viam's robotic block sanding solution technology is set to debut at Metstrade 2025 from 18-20 November in Amsterdam.

TER is currently trading at $165.05, down $2.39 or 1.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

