Markets
TER

Viam Partners With Universal Robots To Revolutionize Manufacturing

November 18, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viam Inc. on Tuesday announced a partnership with Universal Robots under Teradyne Inc. (TER) for collaborative robotic solutions. Universal robots will be the go to partner for Viam as it is set to expand its industrial robotic solutions.

It is and AI-powered robotic surfacing system that enhances manufacturing efficiency and consistency overall. Viam aims to address labor shortages by automating labor and demanding tasks in the field of production.

The partnership extends to diverse fields and applications also including marine manufacturing and furniture. Viam's robotic block sanding solution technology is set to debut at Metstrade 2025 from 18-20 November in Amsterdam.

TER is currently trading at $165.05, down $2.39 or 1.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.