ViacomCBS Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.06 billion, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $8.00 billion from $6.87 billion last year.

ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.06 Bln. vs. $0.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.11 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $8.00 Bln vs. $6.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.