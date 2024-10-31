News & Insights

VHM Limited’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

October 31, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

VHM Limited (AU:VHM) has released an update.

VHM Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on November 1, 2024, were successfully passed by shareholder vote. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management. The resolutions included re-elections and approvals for director-related issues, signaling ongoing support for the leadership team.

