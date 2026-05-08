VGT vs FTEC: Which Tech ETF Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF offers a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.08% compared to the 0.09% charged by the Vanguard fund.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF provides a slightly higher trailing-12-month dividend yield of 0.35% than the Vanguard fund's 0.34%.

Both portfolios focus almost exclusively in technology and share nearly identical top holdings including Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

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The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) and Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FTEC) are nearly identical in portfolio exposure, though FTEC provides a marginally lower expense ratio and a slightly higher trailing dividend yield.

These two funds provide investors with broad-based exposure to the domestic information technology sector, capturing everything from software giants to semiconductors. While they track different benchmarks, their underlying portfolios and historical risk profiles are similar, and choosing between them comes down to splitting hairs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGT FTEC Issuer Vanguard Fidelity Expense ratio 0.09% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of May 7, 2026) 55.9% 56.3% Dividend yield 0.34% 0.35% Beta 1.29 1.28 AUM $121.3 billion $17.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Fidelity fund is marginally more affordable for long-term holders, with its 0.08% expense ratio, and offers a marginally higher yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGT FTEC Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.1%) (34.9%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,432 $2,456

What's inside

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) was launched in 2004 and manages a larger portfolio consisting of 317 holdings. Three of its largest positions include Nvidia at 18.5%, Apple at 15.8%, and Microsoft at 10.2%.

By comparison, the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) was launched in 2013 and currently holds 286 positions. Its largest positions include Nvidia at 18.8%, Apple at 14.3%, and Microsoft at 9.9%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

These are two of the most widely held technology-focused ETFs. They offer adequate diversification and exposure to the sector’s biggest names at minimal fees. The differences are almost negligible, making it a difficult choice for investors.

Overall, the Fidelity ETF would have to get the nod. It has a lower expense ratio (just barely) and slightly higher dividend yield. However, the relative yields of these funds may change from day to day based on market trading and volatility.

To push it over the finish line, the Fidelity ETF has also marginally outperformed the Vanguard over the past five years, turning a $1,000 investment into $2,456, compared to the Vanguard’s $2,432 (as of May 8, 2026). Past returns are not always indicative of future performance, but in this case, it’s at least an advantage that may help investors decide between these funds.

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John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.