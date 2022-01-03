VGLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.86, changing hands as low as $87.61 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGLT's low point in its 52 week range is $81.32 per share, with $96.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.