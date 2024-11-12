VGK Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Vanguard FTSE Europe, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 67.9. A bullish investor could look at VGK's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $57.98 per share, with $72.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
SRE Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of LB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.