Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF, which added 21,802,682 units, or a 8.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CARY ETF, which added 700,000 units, for a 34.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VGIT, CARY: Big ETF Inflows

