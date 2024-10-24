VGI Partners Updates Securities Trading Policy

News & Insights

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has updated its Securities Trading Policy, effective from October 22, 2024, to ensure compliance with insider trading laws. This policy revision aims to prevent misunderstandings and suspicions about trading activities by those with access to inside information. The policy is part of VG1’s strategy to provide investors with a well-managed portfolio through a fundamental investment approach.

