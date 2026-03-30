VG & Edison Resolve Calcasieu Pass Dispute With Extra LNG for Europe

Venture Global, Inc. VG, along with Edison, announced the official settlement of the pending arbitration regarding Calcasieu Pass via a new commercial agreement

Per the agreement, VG will supply additional liquified natural gas (LNG) cargoes to Europe beyond the existing long-term contract, primarily supporting the Italian market. This agreement strengthens long-term supply, reinforces the Venture Global-Edison partnership and supports VG’s commitment to stabilizing global LNG markets.

The settlement is expected to be finalized by the end of the second quarter of 2026, bringing the arbitration process to a close and fully resolving the dispute.

Investors should note that U.S. LNG exports are poised for significant expansion, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) short-term energy outlook, which forecasts a steady rise from 15.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day in 2025 to 16.7 Bcf per day and 18.1 Bcf per day in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

This indicates a favorable business environment for VG, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), since the company is a producer and exporter of LNG.

Rising LNG export demand highlights the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. Growing demand is expected to support natural gas prices in the coming years. According to the EIA’s short-term energy outlook, natural gas prices are projected to average $4.31 per MMBtu in 2026 and $4.38 per MMBtu in 2027.

This suggests a gradually improving business environment for upstream players involved in the production of natural gas, like CNX Resources Corporation CNX and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY, as well as service providers to upstream natural gas producers like Archrock, Inc. AROC. MGY has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, whereas CNX and AROC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CNX Resources has operations in the Appalachian Basin. In the fourth quarter of 2025, CNX produced 140 Bcf of gas, higher than the 125.6 Bcf recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Magnolia holds premium assets in the Giddings area with low breakevens, alongside holdings in the core of the Eagle Ford's Karnes area. Using these assets, MGY reported 68.917 Bcf of natural gas in 2025, significantly higher than the year-ago figure of 58.746 Bcf.

Archrock provides natural gas compression services. In 2025, AROC’s net earnings nearly doubled to $322.3 million from $172.2 million recorded in 2024.

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CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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