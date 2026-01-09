V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed at $19.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 2.02% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.38% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of V.F. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.43, indicating a 30.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.78 billion, reflecting a 1.9% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $9.37 billion, signifying shifts of -4.05% and -2.88%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.7% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. V.F. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.44. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.49 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that VFC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.